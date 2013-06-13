MUMBAI, June 13 India's central bank is expected to hold its key repo rate steady at its monetary policy review on Monday following a sharp slide in the rupee which has intensified inflationary pressures and raised concerns over financing the wide current account deficit, a Reuters poll showed. Of the 38 economists polled, 28 expect the policy repo rate to remain at 7.25 percent, and 30 of 34 respondents see the cash reserve ratio, or the portion of deposits banks have to maintain with the central bank, unchanged at 4.00 percent. The rupee slumped to a record low of 58.98 against the dollar on Tuesday, but recovered on Wednesday after Fitch upgraded India's rating outlook. Following are the results of the Reuters poll: Where do you see the repo at: Where do you see the CRR at: Consensus Estimate June 17 Q3 13 Q4 13 Q1 14 Q2 14 June 17 Q3 13 Q4 13 Q1 14 Q2 14 Median 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.75 3.75 Mean 7.18 6.98 6.80 6.69 6.71 3.97 3.88 3.83 3.68 3.73 Max 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Min 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.00 6.25 3.75 3.50 3.00 3.00 3.00 Count 38 32 30 27 20 34 25 23 19 15 Where do you see the repo at: Where do you see the CRR at: Contributors June 17 Q3 13 Q4 13 Q1 14 Q2 14 June 17 Q3 13 Q4 13 Q1 14 Q2 14 A K Capital 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 4.00 3.75 3.50 3.50 3.50 Anand Rathi Sec 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 4.00 Axis Bank 7.25 7.00 6.75 4.00 4.00 4.00 Bajaj Allianz 7.25 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 4.00 3.75 3.75 3.50 3.50 Bank of Baroda 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.75 3.75 Barclays 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.50 6.50 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Capital Economics 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 CARE Ratings 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 CCIL 7.25 7.00 4.00 4.00 CLSA 7.25 4.00 Credit Suisse 7.25 7.00 CRISIL 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 4.00 DBS 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Dun & Bradstreet 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.75 Geojit BNP 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 4.00 3.75 3.50 3.25 Paribas HDFC Bank 7.25 6.75 4.00 3.75 ICICI Securities 7.25 7.00 6.50 6.50 6.50 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.50 3.50 PD ICRA 7.25 7.00 6.75 4.00 4.00 4.00 IDBI Bank 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.25 6.25 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 IIFL 7.25 4.00 Indicus Analytics 7.00 3.75 ING Vysya 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 3.75 3.75 3.50 3.50 3.50 JPMorgan Chase 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 Karvy Stock 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.25 6.25 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Broking Kotak Mahindra 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 4.00 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 Bank Mizuho Corporate 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 4.00 3.50 3.00 3.00 3.00 Bank NIPFP 7.00 7.00 7.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Nomura 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 Nordea 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 Peerless 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 PhillipCapital 7.25 4.00 (India) Quant Capital 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 4.00 RBS 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 3.75 3.50 3.50 3.50 Religare Capital 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.25 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Scotiabank 7.00 Standard 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Chartered UBS 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 4.00 Yes Bank 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 4.00 3.50 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; additional reporting by Mumbai treasury team, Ruby Cherian in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)