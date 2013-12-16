(Repeats to more clients)
* RBI to hike repo rate 25 bps to 8.00 pct at Dec review
* MSF rate expected to be increased to 9.00 pct
* Cash reserve ratio seen unchanged at 4.00 pct
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Dec 16 An unexpected surge in
inflation will likely spur the Reserve Bank of India to raise
interest rates for the third time in four months when it meets
on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed.
In a poll taken after data on Monday showed India's
wholesale price inflation rocketed to a 14-month
high in November, 39 out of 43 economists predicted the RBI
would hike its repo rate to 8.00 percent.
Indeed, the spike in the headline WPI inflation rate to 7.52
percent and the record high November consumer price inflation -
driven by a sharp jump in the cost of food - have prompted many
economists to revise their rate hike forecast and call for an
increase in the repo rate on Wednesday.
If the RBI does increase the key rate, that would be the
third consecutive hike of 25 basis points and signal the growing
difficulty Governor Raghuram Rajan faces in fighting stubborn
food inflation at a time of slowing growth.
"Markets have now reconciled to the fact that the back of
inflation has to be broken," said Sachichidanand Shukla, chief
economist at Axis Capital in Mumbai.
"The rate hike (on Dec. 18) is a done deal now, looking at
the momentum of both the wholesale and retail price inflation,"
he said.
For now, the consensus is for the central bank to pause rate
hikes after December and hold the repo rate at 8.00 percent, at
least until September 2014, after which it is seen cutting rates
gradually.
The poll also showed 25 of 31 economists expect the RBI to
raise the marginal standing facility rate, a key overnight
lending rate, by 25 basis points to 9.00 percent on Wednesday,
while leaving unchanged the cash reserve ratio at 4 percent.
FISCAL DISCIPLINE KEY
Asia's third largest economy is stuck in a stage of low
growth and rising prices, a situation some analysts define as
stagflationary.
While economists said this year's favourable monsoon could
soon provide some relief to food prices, fiscal discipline by
New Delhi and a jumpstart in investments is key to getting India
out of the current impasse.
P. Chidambaram, India's finance minister, has pledged to
limit the fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic
product in the fiscal year ending March 2014 in a bid to assure
investors of India's intent to clean up its finances and control
inflation.
"Everyone is aware that rate hikes are not the only thing
that can bring down inflation. We need better supply chain and
fiscal management sanity," said Charanya Krishnan, economist at
UTI Mutual Fund.
India is scheduled to go to elections in early 2014 and
investors will be keen to see how the new government tackles the
country's wide external deficit.
Rating agencies have repeatedly warned India's investment
grade rating could be downgraded if steps were not taken to cut
the fiscal and current account deficit.
(Polling by Sarbani Haldar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)