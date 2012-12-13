(Publishes to more clients)
* 37 of 41 expect no rate cut in December policy review
* 20 of 36 respondents expect 50 bps repo rate cuts in
Jan-March
* 16 of 33 analysts expect RBI to cut cash reserve ratio on
Tuesday
* India cbank may reiterate rate cut guidance-HDFC Bank
* For detailed poll response, see
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Dec 13 India's central bank is expected
to keep interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, according to a new
Reuters poll, with respondents split over whether it will cut
the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks.
The Reserve Bank of India has left rates on hold since a 50
basis point cut in April, and expectations for a further cut
have been pushed from December into the first quarter of 2013
following guidance by the central bank in late October.
Of 41 analysts polled, 37 expect the RBI to keep the policy
repo rate unchanged at 8 percent in December.
Respondents were almost evenly divided on expectations for a
cut in CRR, a tool the Reserve Bank of India has been using to
ease a cash crunch and prod banks to loosen lending rates. At
4.25 percent, CRR is at its lowest since 1976.
Of the 33 respondents, 16 expect a CRR cut on Tuesday of
either 25 or 50 basis points, while most also expect a further
CRR cut in the March quarter.
While expectations are near-unanimous for an interest rate
cut in the March quarter, 20 of 36 respondents expect 50 basis
points of cuts, which is deeper than the 25 basis point expected
in the October pre-policy poll. The RBI is expected to review
monetary policy in January and again in March.
"Given the fact that growth is in shambles, and inflation is
sort of coming under control, I think they will reiterate the
guidance this time and say a rate cut is likely in January,"
said Abheek Barua, chief economist with HDFC Bank in New Delhi.
RBI Gov. Duvvuri Subbarao said in the October policy review
there was a "reasonable likelihood" of further easing in the
January-March quarter, when inflation is expected to trend down.
India's economy grew at 5.3 percent in the September quarter
and is on track for its slowest performance in a decade for the
fiscal year that ends in March.
Headline inflation is expected to rise to 7.6 percent in
November from a year earlier, compared with 7.45 percent in
October, a separate Reuters poll showed. The data is scheduled
around 0630 GMT on Friday.
The central bank has been infusing liquidity in the market
by buying bonds through open market operations (OMOs), a
practice that many economists expect to continue instead of
making further CRR cuts.
"The pecking order for policy most likely would be OMOs
followed by CRR cut (in January) followed by repo rate cut (in
March)," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at YES Bank.
(Additional reporting by Somya Gupta and Ruby Cherian from
Bangalore polling team; Editing by Tony Munroe and Simon
Cameron-Moore)