MUMBAI, July 25 India's central bank may sell the 28-day and 56-day cash management bills at 11.28 and 11.38 percent respectively, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers showed on Thursday.

Traders expect the central bank to accept higher yields on the cash management bills following cut-off of 11 percent on the 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, which was much higher than the median estimate in the poll.

For both the 28-day and 56-day cash management bills, the highest and lowest yield cut-offs expected stood at 11.75 percent and 11 percent in the poll.

The government is selling 30 billion rupees each of the 28-day and 56-day bills. The last time the government sold cash management bills was in November 2011. (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)