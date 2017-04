MUMBAI Aug 1 India's central bank may sell 7-day cash management bills at 10.875 percent, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers showed on Thursday.

The highest yield cut-off expected for the cash management bills stood at 11.50 percent and the lowest was at 10.40 percent in the poll.

The government is selling 30 billion rupees ($493.38 million) of the 7-day bills, the second sale of cash management bills this fiscal year.

Last week, India sold about 52 billion rupees of 28- and 56-day cash management bills, lower than the target of 60 billion rupees.

($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)