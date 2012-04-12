* CRR cut along with rate cut would please bond investors
* Rate cut expectations scaled back since budget last month
* RBI seen making first interest rate cut since April 2009
By Tony Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, April 12 India's central bank is
expected to cut interest rates for the first time in three years
on Tuesday, but investors will be pleased only if there is an
accompanying cut in banks' reserve requirements and a
dialing-down of policymakers' hawkish tone.
In a Reuters poll this week, 17 of 20 analysts forecast a 25
basis point cut in the policy repo rate next week,
which would bring it to 8.25 percent. A minority expected a cut
in the cash reserve ratio (CRR).
"The disappointment would be huge (if there is no policy
rate cut)," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank in
New Delhi.
However, economists have scaled back expectations for rate
cuts in India for the rest of the year following last month's
release of the federal budget, which did little to allay worries
about the government's ability to cut its current account and
fiscal deficits.
At its mid-quarter review a day before the budget, the
Reserve Bank of India left rates on hold and surprised with
hawkish comments, disappointing investors who had hoped it would
finally begin cutting rates to boost sagging growth.
Morgan Stanley this week rolled back its rate cut forecast
and now expects the RBI to leave rates on hold on Tuesday,
citing a wide current account deficit, a loan to deposit ratio
at an all-time high of 78.1 percent and stubbornly high
inflation.
Instead, it expects the central bank to cut CRR once again
to address a persistent shortfall in banking system liquidity,
which would also help reduce borrowing costs. The RBI has cut
CRR by a total of 125 bps since January, effectively pumping 800
billion rupees ($15.6 billion) into the system.
Still, bond yields remain high amid a flurry of borrowing by
the deficit-strapped government and tight cash conditions. The
benchmark 10-year bond hit a three-month peak of
8.63 percent in late March, easing to 8.55 percent on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley economist Chetan Ahya wrote that five years
of expansionary fiscal policy has been accompanied by a decline
in private investment as a percentage of GDP.
"We see aggregate demand pressures from the less productive
government spending keeping upside risks to inflation alive," he
wrote.
Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation edged up
for the first time in five months in February to 6.95 percent.
March WPI data will be released on Monday and is forecast at
6.70 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
REVIVING GROWTH
With New Delhi unable to rein in a fiscal deficit that
ballooned to 5.9 percent of GDP in the year that ended in March,
from its target of 4.6 percent, RBI Chairman Duvvuri Subbarao
was left with the grim task of managing inflation And tightening
monetary policy long after other countries had begun to ease
rates in the face of slowing growth.
Those high interest rates, combined with sullen corporate
sentiment resulting from a lack of pro-growth reforms and a
slowdown in project approvals, have battered growth and hit
capital spending.
India's economy grew just 6.1 percent in the December
quarter, its slowest in nearly three years.
Fixed capital formation contracted by 4 percent in the
September quarter and 1.2 percent in the December quarter, the
first consecutive declines since the government began tracking
it by quarter in 1996, Credit Suisse said in a report this week.
Adding to evidence that the economy is losing momentum,
industrial output grew a much-slower-than-expected 4.1 percent
year-on-year in February, figures released on Thursday showed,
though the data series is notoriously volatile.
Credit Suisse economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde said it is
now up the RBI to stimulate growth, and expects a total of 175
basis points of rate cuts by March 2013, a position that makes
him an outlier, with most economists expecting more modest cuts.
"RBI rate cuts are the only credible trigger for improved
investment," Prior-Wandesforde said by phone from Singapore.
"They can't just carry on waiting for the government to do
the right thing," he said.
The RBI's priority, however, remains fighting inflation,
where the outlook is hazy.
While inflation is far off its double-digit peaks, India
remains exposed to spikes in global commodity prices, especially
oil, and shortfalls in domestic food production, none of which
the RBI can control.
New Delhi has been unwilling to fully pass along the rise in
global crude prices to consumers, despite its long-stated
intention to free up diesel prices. India will have to reckon
with those pent-up inflationary pressures if oil prices continue
to rise and the government can no longer bear the subsidy
burden.
"Between the March policy and now, nothing much has changed
apart from the only positives that oil prices are stable around
$120 and metal prices have not risen," Manish Wadhawan, managing
director and head of interest rates at HSBC India.
"If RBI delivers both rate and CRR cuts, it could have some
positive impact and the 10-year bond can fall to 8.35 percent.
But the momentum is unlikely to be sustained," due to heavy
government borrowing, he said.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)