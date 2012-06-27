BRIEF-K S B Pumps says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 27 India's central bank said standalone primary dealers will not be allowed to raise capital through short-term bonds from July 1, and should instead issue long-tenure debt to strengthen their capital base and align with Basel III norms for banks.
The Reserve Bank of India had earlier allowed the primary dealers (PDs) to raise short-term capital to meet their market risk since they were more exposed to such risks as underwriters of federal government bond auction.
"However, PDs which are already having Tier-III capital may continue to recognise it as an eligible capital till the maturity of such subordinated debts," the RBI said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says announces launch of Bivalirudin for injection in U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: