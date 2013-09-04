MUMBAI, Sept 4 The central bank will allow importers to rebook 25 percent of cancelled forward contracts, new Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday in his first media briefing after taking charge.

Rajan also said the Reserve Bank of India would allow the introduction of cash settled 10-year interest rate future contracts. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)