US STOCKS-Wall St ends choppy session up slightly; energy helps
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to close)
(Repeats to attach to alerts)
MUMBAI, Sept 4 The central bank will allow importers to rebook 25 percent of cancelled forward contracts, new Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday in his first media briefing after taking charge.
Rajan also said the Reserve Bank of India would allow the introduction of cash settled 10-year interest rate future contracts. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.