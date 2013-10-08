MUMBAI Oct 8 India could reach a current account deficit of $70 billion in the year ending March 2014, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan during an interview with TV news channel CNBC-TV18.

In a separate interview with Bloomberg TV, Rajan said the central bank's action late on Monday to cut the marginal standing facility by 50 basis points to 9.0 percent had no monetary policy implications. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)