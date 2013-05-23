MUMBAI May 23 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao went against the suggestion of a majority of external members of the central bank's monetary policy committee that recommended no change in repo rate at the annual monetary policy statement 2013/14 on May 3.

The RBI cut the key policy repo rate for a third straight time in 2013 to 7.25 percent on May 3, pulling it to a two-year low, in a bid to revive slow growth and taking into account benign inflation reading.

"Reducing the repo rate may not help revive growth, since low growth reflects impediments to investment projects through power/fuel/supply linkages," the three members of the panel said, as per the central bank's minutes of the meeting held on April 25.

The panel comprises seven external members, and all four deputy governors as well as the RBI governor. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)