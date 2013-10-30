MUMBAI Oct 30 India's central bank risks
excessive monetary tightening given the lag in monetary policy,
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday
in a conference call with analysts.
"If we tighten significantly more now, given the long lead
times in monetary policy acting, we may find ourselves having
over-tightened," Rajan said.
Rajan added there had already been some sacrifice to India's
economic growth and there could be more as the central bank
sought to bring down inflation.
India's central bank raised interest rates for the second
time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is
likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolled
back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the
rupee.
