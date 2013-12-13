MUMBAI Dec 13 A pick-up in retail inflation to
its fastest pace on record will likely force Reserve Bank of
India chief Raghuram Rajan to raise interest rates for a third
time on Wednesday, crimping growth prospects for an already
fragile economy.
Eight out of 10 analysts in a straw Reuters poll on Friday
said they expected the central bank to raise the repo rate
by 25 basis points to try and tame stubbornly high
inflation. The other two analysts also said the odds had
increased for a rate hike.
Annual retail inflation accelerated to 11.24
percent in November from 10.17 percent the previous month.
The near-consensus on a rate hike comes even as the central
bank faces the prospect of a flagging economic recovery.
Industrial production output shrank 1.8 percent
year-on-year in October, dampening sentiments after recent
purchasing managers' index (PMI) and gross domestic product data
had suggested the economy may have bottomed out.
Nomura said that the latest CPI data paints a stagflationary
picture of the economy, where inflation remains elevated despite
weak growth.
Rajan said the central bank was "very uncomfortable" with
the current level of inflation.
Bonds, rupee and stocks fell on Friday, both on the data
shock and the governor's remarks.
NO CHOICE LEFT?
"We think today's inflation surprise is far more substantial
than the lackluster IP (industrial production) data, and the RBI
would have no choice (but) to raise the policy interest rates,"
Deutsche Bank said in a note on Thursday.
Sonal Varma, economist at Nomura, also now expects a rate
hike next week, thanks to the inflation data surprise.
While many analysts expect food prices - the dominant factor
pushing up retail inflation - to ease in coming months, most
admit the upside risks to both retail as well as wholesale price
inflation have gone up.
India's WPI inflation for November - the data is due on
Monday - is seen growing at 7 percent year-on-year.
"What does RBI do against this backdrop? A modest uptick in
the CPI inflation might have allowed the central bank to bide
time in December, but the elevated print has set up a
challenging backdrop," DBS said, adding a 25 basis point rate
hike is likely next week.
If there's a rate of that size next week, the new RBI
governor will have undone the 75 basis points of cuts made this
year by his predecessor Duvvuri Subbarao.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Richard Borsuk)