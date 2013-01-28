India's central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time in nine months on Tuesday, comforted by the government's efforts to control expenditure and rein in a ballooning fiscal gap. The decision is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Analysts had factored in up to 50 basis points (bps) cut in the key repo rate after inflation dropped to a three-year low, but hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has dampened hopes. A recent Reuters poll showed economists are expecting a 25 bps cut in the repo rate and no change in banks' cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits lenders have to maintain with the central bank. RECENT STORIES > Central bank seen cutting rates for first time in 9 mths > POLL-Cbank seen cutting repo rate 25 bps as inflation slows > POLL-Economy to gather pace, spurred by reforms, RBI seen easing > Cbank head says inflation still high - Bloomberg INFLATION, REFORMS > Rate cut hopes soar as headline inflation slows to 3-yr low > Industrial output contracts, supports case for rate cut > India prods diesel prices up to tackle fiscal deficit > Bulk diesel price may impact next inflation reading-sources > Consumer price inflation at 10.56 pct y/y in Dec > India moves to mend public finances, revive growth > New Delhi seeks to reassure foreign investors on budget, rating > Cbank relaxes foreign investment rules in debt markets > Govt raises import duty on gold dore, ores to 5 pct > India raises gold import tax, unlikely to deter buyers > Controversial tax-avoidance laws deferred to 2016 (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)