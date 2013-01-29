India's central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time in nine months on Tuesday, by a quarter-percentage point to support an economy that is set to post its slowest growth in a decade, but a deeper cut is unlikely due to worries over the fiscal and external deficits and inflation. The decision is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). For stories leading up to the event please double-click on the square brackets. LATEST STORIES > India's long wait for rate cut seen ending as RBI reviews policy > RBI says India needs fiscal consolidation for monetary easing EARLIER STORIES > POLL-Cbank seen cutting repo rate 25 bps as inflation slows > POLL-Economy to gather pace, spurred by reforms, RBI seen easing > Cbank head says inflation still high - Bloomberg INFLATION, REFORMS > Rate cut hopes soar as headline inflation slows to 3-yr low > Industrial output contracts, supports case for rate cut > India prods diesel prices up to tackle fiscal deficit > Bulk diesel price may impact next inflation reading-sources > Consumer price inflation at 10.56 pct y/y in Dec > India moves to mend public finances, revive growth > New Delhi seeks to reassure foreign investors on budget, rating > Cbank relaxes foreign investment rules in debt markets > Govt raises import duty on gold dore, ores to 5 pct > India raises gold import tax, unlikely to deter buyers > Controversial tax-avoidance laws deferred to 2016 (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)