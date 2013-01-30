(Adds comment, background)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI Jan 30 India's central bank will base
rate cut decisions on the current account position in addition
to inflation, governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.
on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its key repo
rate for the first time in nine months by 25 basis points,
comforted by a drop in headline as well and core inflation, and
the government's effort to curb its spending.
However, a record-high current account deficit, a widening
fiscal deficit and suppressed inflationary pressures are likely
to limit the room for further monetary easing.
"We will take into account what the current account deficit
is. It will not be driven just by the inflation number or the
inflation trajectory," Subbarao told analysts in a post-policy
conference call.
A high current account gap weakens a currency. For a country
like India that imports about 80 percent of its oil, it pushes
up domestic fuel prices and adds to inflationary pressure.
India's current account deficit widened to a record high of
5.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the September
quarter as export growth slowed more sharply than imports, with
a similar gap expected in the December quarter.
Subbarao said the current account deficit in 2012/13 would
be significantly higher than in 2011/12, and that would have to
be factored into monetary policy.
For the fiscal year that ended in March 2012, the current
account deficit was 4.2 percent of GDP.
The RBI also cut banks' cash reserve ratio, or the
proportion of deposits lenders must maintain with the central
bank in cash, to 4 percent from 4.25 percent on Tuesday.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)