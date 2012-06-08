MUMBAI, June 8 The Reserve Bank of India increased the number of remittances by non-resident Indians to individuals to 30 from 12 per year, it said in a news release on Friday.

The measure is another step to help boost dollar inflows and protect a weakening rupee.

The rupee, which ended at 55.42/43 to the dollar on Friday, has recovered since hitting a string of record lows last month. It dropped to an all-time low of 56.52 to the dollar on May 31. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)