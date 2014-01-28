An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI India surprisingly raised interest rates on Tuesday to dampen inflation, saying it was now better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, said that if retail inflation eases as projected, it does not foresee further near-term monetary policy tightening.

Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000.

* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)

8.00 28-01-2014

7.75 29-10-2013

7.50 20-09-2013

7.25 03-05-2013

7.50 19-03-2013

7.75 29-01-2013

8.00 17-04-2012

8.50 25-10-2011

8.25 16-09-2011

8.00 26-07-2011

7.50 16-06-2011

7.25 03-05-2011

6.75 17-03-2011

6.50 25-01-2011

6.25 02-11-2010

6.00 16-09-2010

5.75 27-07-2010

5.50 02-07-2010

5.25 20-04-2010

5.00 19-03-2010

4.75 21-04-2009

5.00 04-03-2009

5.50 02-01-2009

6.50 08-12-2008

7.50 03-11-2008

8.00 20-10-2008

9.00 29-07-2008

8.50 24-06-2008

8.00 11-06-2008

7.75 30-03-2007

7.50 31-01-2007

7.25 30-10-2006

7.00 25-07-2006

6.75 08-06-2006

6.50 24-01-2006

6.25 26-10-2005

6.00 31-03-2004

7.00 19-03-2003

7.10 07-03-2003

7.50 12-11-2002

8.00 28-03-2002

8.50 07-06-2001

8.75 30-04-2001

9.00 09-03-2001

10.00 06-11-2000

10.25 13-10-2000

13.50 06-09-2000

15.00 30-08-2000

16.00 09-08-2000

10.00 21-07-2000

9.00 13-07-2000

12.25 28-06-2000

12.60 27-06-2000

13.05 23-06-2000

13.00 22-06-2000

13.50 21-06-2000

14.00 20-06-2000

13.50 19-06-2000

10.85 14-06-2000

9.55 13-06-2000

9.25 12-06-2000

9.05 09-06-2000

9.00 07-06-2000

9.05 05-06-2000

* Note: Prior to October 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)