MUMBAI India surprisingly raised interest rates on Tuesday to dampen inflation, saying it was now better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, said that if retail inflation eases as projected, it does not foresee further near-term monetary policy tightening.
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
8.00 28-01-2014
7.75 29-10-2013
7.50 20-09-2013
7.25 03-05-2013
7.50 19-03-2013
7.75 29-01-2013
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to October 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)