MUMBAI, Nov 18 India's central bank said
on Friday, it accepted all 7 bids for 14.20 billion rupees at
the three-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs
excess cash from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 47 bids for 1.07
trillion rupees at the three-day repo auction through which it
injects cash into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50
17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50
16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50
15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50
14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50
11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50
09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50
08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50
04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50
03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50
02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50
01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50
31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50
28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50
25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25
24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25
21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25
20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25
19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25
18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25
17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25
14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25
13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25
12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25
11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25
10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25
07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25
05/10 - - - - 8.25
04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25
03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50
17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
16/11 - - - - -
15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50
14/11 - - - - -
11/11 - - - - -
09/11 - - - - -
08/11 - - - - -
04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50
03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50
02/11 - - - - -
01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50
31/10 - - - - -
28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50
25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50
24/10 - - - - -
21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25
20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25
19/10 - - - - -
18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25
17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25
14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25
13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25
12/10 - - - - -
11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25
10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25
07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25
05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25
04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25
03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
