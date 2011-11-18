MUMBAI, Nov 18 India's central bank said on Friday, it accepted all 7 bids for 14.20 billion rupees at the three-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system.

Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 47 bids for 1.07 trillion rupees at the three-day repo auction through which it injects cash into the banking system. ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50 17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50 16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50 15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50 14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50 11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50 09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50 08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50 04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50 03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50 02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50 01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50 31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50 28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50 25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25 24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25 21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25 20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25 19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25 18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25 17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25 14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25 13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25 12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25 11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25 10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25 07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25 05/10 - - - - 8.25 04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25 03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50 17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/11 - - - - - 15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50 14/11 - - - - - 11/11 - - - - - 09/11 - - - - - 08/11 - - - - - 04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50 03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50 02/11 - - - - - 01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50 31/10 - - - - - 28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50 25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50 24/10 - - - - - 21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25 20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25 19/10 - - - - - 18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25 17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25 14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25 13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25 12/10 - - - - - 11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25 10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25 07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25 05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25 04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25 03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25 --------------------------------------------------------------

* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team)