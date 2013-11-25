Nov 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 62 bids for 411.50 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 25/11 62 411.50 62 411.50 7.75 22/11 64 412.35 64 412.35 7.75 21/11 65 412.38 65 412.38 7.75 20/11 63 411.80 63 411.80 7.75 19/11 64 407.70 64 407.70 7.75 18/11 65 410.93 65 410.76 7.75 14/11@ 06 43.90 06 43.90 7.75 14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75 13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75 12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75 11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75 08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75 07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75 06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75 05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75 01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75 01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75 31/10 65 408.62 65 408.62 7.75 30/10 63 407.25 63 407.25 7.75 29/10 64 407.39 64 407.36 7.50 28/10 66 407.67 66 407.67 7.50 25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50 24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50 23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50 22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50 21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50 18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50 18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50 17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50 15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50 14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50 11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50 09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50 07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50 04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50 04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50 03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50 01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 21/11 01 2.00 01 2.00 6.75 20/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 19/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 18/11 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.75 14/11 01 1.00 01 1.00 6.75 13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75 12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75 11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75 06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75 05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75 01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75 31/10 01 0.75 01 0.75 6.75 30/10 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 29/10 03 0.47 03 0.47 6.75 28/10 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.50 25/10 - - - - 6.50 24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50 23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50 22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50 21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50 17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 08/10 - - - - - 07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50 04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50 03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50 01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 62.5450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)