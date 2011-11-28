MUMBAI, Nov 28 India's central bank said on Monday it accepted both bids for 250 million rupees at the one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess funds from the banking system.

Earlier in the day it had accepted all 36 bids for 899.95 billion rupees at the one-day repo auction through which it injects cash into the banking system. ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 28/11 36 899.95 36 899.95 8.50 25/11 44 987.75 44 987.75 8.50 24/11 43 1131.65 43 1131.65 8.50 23/11 54 1354.40 54 1354.40 8.50 22/11 50 1315.40 50 1315.40 8.50 21/11 49 1273.35 49 1273.35 8.50 18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50 17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50 16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50 15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50 14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50 11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50 09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50 08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50 04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50 03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50 02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50 01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50 31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50 28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50 25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25 24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25 21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25 20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25 19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25 18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25 17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25 14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25 13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25 12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25 11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25 10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25 07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25 05/10 - - - - 8.25 04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25 03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 28/11 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.50 25/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 24/11 2 2.60 2 2.60 7.50 23/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 22/11 - - - - - 21/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50 17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/11 - - - - - 15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50 14/11 - - - - - 11/11 - - - - - 09/11 - - - - - 08/11 - - - - - 04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50 03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50 02/11 - - - - - 01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50 31/10 - - - - - 28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50 25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50 24/10 - - - - - 21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25 20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25 19/10 - - - - - 18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25 17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25 14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25 13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25 12/10 - - - - - 11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25 10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25 07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25 05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25 04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25 03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25 --------------------------------------------------------------

* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and.

* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team)