India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 54 bids for 354.55 billion rupees at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75 13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75 12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75 11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75 08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75 07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75 06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75 05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75 01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75 01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75 31/10 65 408.62 65 408.62 7.75 30/10 63 407.25 63 407.25 7.75 29/10 64 407.39 64 407.36 7.50 28/10 66 407.67 66 407.67 7.50 25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50 24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50 23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50 22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50 21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50 18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50 18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50 17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50 15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50 14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50 11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50 09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50 07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50 04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50 04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50 03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50 01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50 30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50 27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50 26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50 25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50 24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50 23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50 20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50 20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25 19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25 18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25 17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25 16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25 13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75 12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75 11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75 06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75 05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75 01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75 31/10 01 0.75 01 0.75 6.75 30/10 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 29/10 03 0.47 03 0.47 6.75 28/10 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.50 25/10 - - - - 6.50 24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50 23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50 22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50 21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50 17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 08/10 - - - - - 07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50 04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50 03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50 01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50 30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50 27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50 26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50 25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50 23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50 21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50 20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50 19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25 18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25 17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25 16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25 13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 63.6 rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: