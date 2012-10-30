BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
MUMBAI Oct 30 The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said it is appropriate to keep the policy rate slightly above inflation rate, justifying the central bank's move to keep the repo rate on hold.
Subbarao, addressing a post-policy press conference, said the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut was aimed at keeping the liquidity deficit in check so that the credit flow to productive sectors was not restricted.
Earlier on Tuesday, the RBI held its key interest rate at 8 percent, but cut the CRR by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.