MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.13 trillion rupees
($20.96 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it
injects cash into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
27/02 37 1,129.05 37 1,129.05 7.75
26/02 39 1,152.90 39 1,152.90 7.75
25/02 38 1,284.25 38 1,284.25 7.75
22/02@ 37 742.20 37 742.20 7.75
22/02 35 741.40 35 741.40 7.75
21/02 35 1,123.10 35 1,222.70 7.75
20/02 34 1,222.70 34 1,222.70 7.75
18/02 37 1,258.60 37 1,258.60 7.75
15/02 39 1,201.20 39 1,201.20 7.75
14/02 38 1,197.95 38 1,197.95 7.75
13/02 38 1,269.45 38 1,269.45 7.75
12/02 38 1,239.65 38 1,239.65 7.75
11/02 37 1,094.80 37 1,094.80 7.75
08/02@ 31 497.65 31 497.65 7.75
08/02 34 584.60 34 584.60 7.75
07/02 41 1,169.80 41 1,169.80 7.75
06/02 24 576.15 24 576.15 7.75
05/02 31 583.20 31 583.20 7.75
04/02 34 720.25 34 720.25 7.75
01/02 38 1,090.95 38 1,090.95 7.75
31/01 41 1,041.15 41 1,041.15 7.75
30/01 42 1,043.40 42 1,043.40 7.75
29/01 31 913.10 31 913.10 8.00
28/01 36 1,101.80 36 1,101.80 8.00
24/01@ 36 644.00 36 644.00 8.00
24/01 32 530.25 32 530.25 8.00
23/01 35 955.25 35 955.25 8.00
22/01 33 851.00 33 851.00 8.00
21/01 32 887.35 32 887.35 8.00
18/01 31 800.95 31 800.95 8.00
17/01 30 936.90 30 936.90 8.00
16/01 33 842.20 33 842.20 8.00
15/01 26 841.20 26 841.20 8.00
14/01 33 968.30 33 968.30 8.00
11/01@ 23 399.70 23 399.70 8.00
11/01 31 577.00 31 577.00 8.00
10/01 35 1,011.25 35 1,011.25 8.00
09/01 28 825.25 28 825.25 8.00
08/01 25 808.65 25 808.65 8.00
07/01 29 719.85 29 719.85 8.00
04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00
03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00
02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00
01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
26/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
25/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75
21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75
20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75
18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75
15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75
14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75
11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75
07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75
06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75
05/02 - - - 6.75
04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75
01/02 - - - 6.75
31/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75
30/01 - - - 6.75
29/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75
28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00
23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00
14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00
10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00
09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00
08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
07/01 - - - - 7.00
04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00
03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00
02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00
01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 53.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)