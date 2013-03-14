Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
March 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 33 bids for 925 billion rupees ($16.97 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75 13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75 12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75 11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75 08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75 08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75 07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75 06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75 05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75 04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75 01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75 28/02 37 1,068.75 37 1,068.75 7.75 27/02 37 1,129.05 37 1,129.05 7.75 26/02 39 1,152.90 39 1,152.90 7.75 25/02 38 1,284.25 38 1,284.25 7.75 22/02@ 37 742.20 37 742.20 7.75 22/02 35 741.40 35 741.40 7.75 21/02 35 1,123.10 35 1,222.70 7.75 20/02 34 1,222.70 34 1,222.70 7.75 18/02 37 1,258.60 37 1,258.60 7.75 15/02 39 1,201.20 39 1,201.20 7.75 14/02 38 1,197.95 38 1,197.95 7.75 13/02 38 1,269.45 38 1,269.45 7.75 12/02 38 1,239.65 38 1,239.65 7.75 11/02 37 1,094.80 37 1,094.80 7.75 08/02@ 31 497.65 31 497.65 7.75 08/02 34 584.60 34 584.60 7.75 07/02 41 1,169.80 41 1,169.80 7.75 06/02 24 576.15 24 576.15 7.75 05/02 31 583.20 31 583.20 7.75 04/02 34 720.25 34 720.25 7.75 01/02 38 1,090.95 38 1,090.95 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) 13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75 12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75 08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75 07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75 05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75 04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75 01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75 28/02 2 1.25 2 1.25 6.75 27/02 2 0.50 2 0.50 6.75 26/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 25/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75 21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75 18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75 15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75 07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75 06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 05/02 - - - 6.75 04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75 01/02 - - - 6.75 31/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 30/01 - - - 6.75 29/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00 23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00 14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00 10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00 09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 07/01 - - - - 7.00 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON Joe Root shrugged off a calf injury to hit a superb unbeaten 133 and lead England to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening Champions Trophy game at The Oval on Thursday.