BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 40 bids for 1.21 trillion rupees ($22.28 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 02/04 40 1,209.65 40 1,209.65 7.50 31/03@@ 1 25.00 1 25.00 7.50 30/03@@ 4 9.40 4 9.40 7.50 28/03@@ 41 671.85 41 671.85 7.50 28/03 45 1135.80 45 1135.80 7.50 26/03 53 1630.90 53 1630.90 7.50 25/03 47 1492.60 47 1492.60 7.50 22/03@ 33 560.75 33 560.75 7.50 22/03 41 905.15 41 905.15 7.50 21/03 50 1,398.15 50 1,398.15 7.50 20/03 44 1,308.40 44 1,308.40 7.50 19/03 44 1,203.85 44 1,203.85 7.75 18/03 48 1,426.95 48 1,426.95 7.75 15/03 48 1,352.50 48 1,352.50 7.75 14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75 13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75 12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75 11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75 08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75 08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75 07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75 06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75 05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75 04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75 01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) 31/03@@ 23 262.15 23 262.15 6.50 30/03@@ 23 353.35 23 353.35 6.50 28/03 3 60.20 3 60.20 6.50 26/03 4 23.25 4 23.25 6.50 25/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.50 22/03 8 27.95 8 27.95 6.50 21/03 5 15.15 5 15.15 6.50 20/03 3 3.45 3 3.45 6.50 19/03 2 0.65 2 0.65 6.50 18/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 15/03 2 0.75 2 0.75 6.75 14/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75 12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75 08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75 07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75 05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75 04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75 01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75 28/02 2 1.25 2 1.25 6.75 27/02 2 0.50 2 0.50 6.75 26/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 25/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75 21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75 18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75 15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75 07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75 06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 05/02 - - - 6.75 04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75 01/02 - - - 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse repo during acute cash deficit conditions. @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.