April 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 23 bids for 596.75 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 15/04 23 596.75 23 596.75 7.50 12/04 28 829.00 28 829.00 7.50 10/04 25 934.30 25 934.30 7.50 09/04 31 1,035.90 31 1,035.90 7.50 08/04 36 1,093.65 36 1,093.65 7.50 05/04@ 18 336.40 18 336.40 7.50 05/04 16 288.00 16 288.00 7.50 04/04 21 635.40 21 635.40 7.50 03/04 28 1,002.65 28 1,002.65 7.50 02/04 40 1,209.65 40 1,209.65 7.50 31/03@@ 1 25.00 1 25.00 7.50 30/03@@ 4 9.40 4 9.40 7.50 28/03@@ 41 671.85 41 671.85 7.50 28/03 45 1135.80 45 1135.80 7.50 26/03 53 1630.90 53 1630.90 7.50 25/03 47 1492.60 47 1492.60 7.50 22/03@ 33 560.75 33 560.75 7.50 22/03 41 905.15 41 905.15 7.50 21/03 50 1,398.15 50 1,398.15 7.50 20/03 44 1,308.40 44 1,308.40 7.50 19/03 44 1,203.85 44 1,203.85 7.75 18/03 48 1,426.95 48 1,426.95 7.75 15/03 48 1,352.50 48 1,352.50 7.75 14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75 13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75 12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75 11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75 08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75 08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75 07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75 06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75 05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75 04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75 01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 12/04 06 23.70 06 23.70 6.50 10/04 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 09/04 03 6.25 03 6.25 6.50 08/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50 05/04 20 136.75 20 136.75 6.50 04/04 18 114.85 18 114.85 6.50 03/04 26 332.10 26 332.10 6.50 02/04 18 115.70 18 115.70 6.50 31/03@@ 23 262.15 23 262.15 6.50 30/03@@ 23 353.35 23 353.35 6.50 28/03 3 60.20 3 60.20 6.50 26/03 4 23.25 4 23.25 6.50 25/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.50 22/03 8 27.95 8 27.95 6.50 21/03 5 15.15 5 15.15 6.50 20/03 3 3.45 3 3.45 6.50 19/03 2 0.65 2 0.65 6.50 18/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 15/03 2 0.75 2 0.75 6.75 14/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75 12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75 08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75 07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75 05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75 04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75 01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse repo during acute cash deficit conditions. @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)