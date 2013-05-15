Japan's factory output races in April to hit its highest level since 2008
TOKYO Japan's factory output rebounded in April from March and grew at the fastest pace in almost six years, taking production to its highest level since 2008.
May 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday said it accepted all 32 bids for 1.09 trillion rupees ($19.93 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 30/04 34 851.10 34 851.10 7.50 29/04 23 712.15 23 712.15 7.50 26/04 37 1,105.50 37 1,105.50 7.50 25/04 33 989.95 33 989.95 7.50 23/04 29 928.15 29 928.15 7.50 22/04 23 797.45 23 797.45 7.50 18/04@ 26 538.70 26 538.70 7.50 18/04 25 490.95 25 490.95 7.50 17/04 22 767.40 22 767.40 7.50 16/04 23 580.05 23 580.05 7.50 15/04 23 596.75 23 596.75 7.50 12/04 28 829.00 28 829.00 7.50 10/04 25 934.30 25 934.30 7.50 09/04 31 1,035.90 31 1,035.90 7.50 08/04 36 1,093.65 36 1,093.65 7.50 05/04@ 18 336.40 18 336.40 7.50 05/04 16 288.00 16 288.00 7.50 04/04 21 635.40 21 635.40 7.50 03/04 28 1,002.65 28 1,002.65 7.50 02/04 40 1,209.65 40 1,209.65 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 30/04 02 15.00 02 15.00 6.50 29/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50 26/04 03 0.45 03 0.45 6.50 25/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50 23/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.50 22/04 02 0.70 02 0.70 6.50 18/04 09 18.80 09 18.80 6.50 17/04 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.50 16/04 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.50 15/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50 12/04 06 23.70 06 23.70 6.50 10/04 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 09/04 03 6.25 03 6.25 6.50 08/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50 05/04 20 136.75 20 136.75 6.50 04/04 18 114.85 18 114.85 6.50 03/04 26 332.10 26 332.10 6.50 02/04 18 115.70 18 115.70 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SEOUL The daughter of a key figure in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye is expected to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday from Denmark where she had been fighting extradition on criminal charges