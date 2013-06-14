June 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 24 bids for 310.10 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. Total repo bids for the day stood at 753.25 billion rupees. The RBI also accepted all six bids for 5.60 billion rupees at its three-day evening reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 26 bids for 443.15 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25 14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25 13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25 12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25 11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25 10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 31/05@ 19 256.60 19 256.60 7.25 31/05 28 494.75 28 494.75 7.25 30/05 28 972.80 28 972.80 7.25 29/05 26 848.60 26 848.60 7.25 28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25 27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25 24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25 23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25 22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25 21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25 20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25 17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25 17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25 16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25 13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25 12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25 11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25 10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 31/05 10 33.35 10 33.35 6.25 30/05 06 12.10 06 12.10 6.25 29/05 - - - - 6.25 28/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25 24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 23/05 - - - - 6.25 22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25 21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25 20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25 17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25 16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25 15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 57.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)