June 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all 24 bids for 310.10 billion rupees ($5.4 billion)
at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
Total repo bids for the day stood at 753.25 billion rupees.
The RBI also accepted all six bids for 5.60 billion rupees
at its three-day evening reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 26 bids for 443.15
billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25
14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25
13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25
12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25
11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25
10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25
07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25
06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25
05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25
04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25
03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25
31/05@ 19 256.60 19 256.60 7.25
31/05 28 494.75 28 494.75 7.25
30/05 28 972.80 28 972.80 7.25
29/05 26 848.60 26 848.60 7.25
28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25
27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25
24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25
23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25
22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25
21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25
20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25
17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25
17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25
16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25
15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25
14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25
13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25
10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25
09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25
08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25
07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25
06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25
03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25
03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50
02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25
13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25
12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25
11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25
10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25
07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25
06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25
05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25
04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25
03/06 - - - - 6.25
31/05 10 33.35 10 33.35 6.25
30/05 06 12.10 06 12.10 6.25
29/05 - - - - 6.25
28/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25
27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25
24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25
23/05 - - - - 6.25
22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25
21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25
20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25
17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25
16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25
15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25
14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25
13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25
10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25
09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25
08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25
07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25
06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25
03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25
02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 57.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)