June 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 23 bids for 331.50 billion rupees ($5.58 billion) at its four-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The total repo bids rose to 877.45 billion rupees. The central bank also accepted 18 bids for 115.55 billion rupees at its four-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 25 bids for 545.95 billion rupees at its four-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 28/06@ 23 331.50 23 331.50 7.25 28/06 25 545.95 25 545.95 7.25 27/06 25 596.40 25 596.40 7.25 26/06 20 368.90 20 368.90 7.25 25/06 20 629.25 20 629.25 7.25 24/06 22 802.15 22 802.15 7.25 21/06 26 682.95 26 682.95 7.25 20/06 28 717.40 28 717.40 7.25 19/06 24 603.40 24 603.40 7.25 18/06 28 668.45 28 668.45 7.25 17/06 30 713.40 30 713.40 7.25 14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25 14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25 13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25 12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25 11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25 10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 31/05@ 19 256.60 19 256.60 7.25 31/05 28 494.75 28 494.75 7.25 30/05 28 972.80 28 972.80 7.25 29/05 26 848.60 26 848.60 7.25 28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25 27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25 24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25 23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25 22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25 21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25 20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25 17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25 17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25 16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 28/06 18 115.55 18 115.55 6.25 27/06 08 69.75 08 69.75 6.25 26/06 - - - - 6.25 25/06 06 11.40 06 11.40 6.25 24/06 06 22.85 06 22.85 6.25 21/06 02 2.70 02 2.70 6.25 20/06 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 19/06 02 3.05 02 3.05 6.25 18/06 02 1.05 02 1.05 6.25 17/06 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25 13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25 12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25 11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25 10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 31/05 10 33.35 10 33.35 6.25 30/05 06 12.10 06 12.10 6.25 29/05 - - - - 6.25 28/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25 24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 23/05 - - - - 6.25 22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25 21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25 20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25 17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25 16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25 15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)