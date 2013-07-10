BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 17 bids for 566.85 billion rupees ($9.43 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/07 17 566.85 17 566.85 7.25 09/07 14 510.65 14 510.65 7.25 08/07 04 137.20 04 137.20 7.25 05/07 04 76.95 04 76.95 7.25 04/07 06 116.90 06 116.90 7.25 03/07 14 172.15 14 172.15 7.25 02/07 23 747.80 23 747.80 7.25 28/06@ 23 331.50 23 331.50 7.25 28/06 25 545.95 25 545.95 7.25 27/06 25 596.40 25 596.40 7.25 26/06 20 368.90 20 368.90 7.25 25/06 20 629.25 20 629.25 7.25 24/06 22 802.15 22 802.15 7.25 21/06 26 682.95 26 682.95 7.25 20/06 28 717.40 28 717.40 7.25 19/06 24 603.40 24 603.40 7.25 18/06 28 668.45 28 668.45 7.25 17/06 30 713.40 30 713.40 7.25 14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25 14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25 13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25 12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25 11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25 10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 31/05@ 19 256.60 19 256.60 7.25 31/05 28 494.75 28 494.75 7.25 30/05 28 972.80 28 972.80 7.25 29/05 26 848.60 26 848.60 7.25 28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25 27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25 24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25 23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25 22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25 21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25 20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25 17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25 17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25 16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 09/07 03 9.70 03 9.70 6.25 08/07 02 0.40 02 0.40 6.25 05/07 06 31.70 06 31.70 6.25 04/07 10 54.70 10 54.70 6.25 03/07 11 63.35 11 63.35 6.25 02/07 03 22.90 03 22.90 6.25 28/06 18 115.55 18 115.55 6.25 27/06 08 69.75 08 69.75 6.25 26/06 - - - - 6.25 25/06 06 11.40 06 11.40 6.25 24/06 06 22.85 06 22.85 6.25 21/06 02 2.70 02 2.70 6.25 20/06 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 19/06 02 3.05 02 3.05 6.25 18/06 02 1.05 02 1.05 6.25 17/06 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25 13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25 12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25 11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25 10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 31/05 10 33.35 10 33.35 6.25 30/05 06 12.10 06 12.10 6.25 29/05 - - - - 6.25 28/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25 24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 23/05 - - - - 6.25 22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25 21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25 20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25 17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25 16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25 15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 60.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers