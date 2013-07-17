MUMBAI, July 17 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will open a temporary 3-day repo borrowing window for mutual funds to lend a total of 250 billion rupees ($4.23 billion) in order to meet their liquidity needs, according to a notification on Wednesday.

The RBI said the repo window will be operational until further notice, and that details for the repo facility will be announced separately.

The central bank called the repo window facility a "contingency" measure. It comes two days after the RBI lifted some short-term rates to drain out liquidity and address the rupee's weakness.

($1=59.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)