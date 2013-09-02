(Corrects figure for Sept. 2 in repo table for received and
accepted bids to 399.34 billion rupees from 399.84 billion and
for accepted bids, corrects headlines to say falls to, not stays
at 399.34 billion rupees)
Sept 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 64 bids for 399.34 billion rupees ($6.07
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which injects
liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25
30/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25
29/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25
28/08 63 390.74 63 390.74 7.25
27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25
26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25
23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25
23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25
22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25
21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25
20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25
19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25
16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25
14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25
13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25
12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25
08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25
08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25
07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25
06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25
05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25
02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25
01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
30/08 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25
29/08 03 2.64 03 2.64 6.25
28/08 02 0.18 02 0.18 6.25
27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25
26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25
23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25
22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25
21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25
20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25
19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25
16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25
14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25
13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25
12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25
08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25
07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25
06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25
05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25
02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25
01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 65.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)