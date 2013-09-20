BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 58 bids for 373.13 billion rupees ($6.4 billion) at its three-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25 19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25 18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25 17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25 16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25 13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 30/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 29/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 28/08 63 390.74 63 390.74 7.25 27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25 23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25 22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25 21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25 20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25 19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25 16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25 14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25 13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25 12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25 08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25 08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25 07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25 06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25 05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25 02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25 01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25 18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25 17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25 16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25 13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 30/08 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 29/08 03 2.64 03 2.64 6.25 28/08 02 0.18 02 0.18 6.25 27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25 26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25 22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25 20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25 19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25 16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25 14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25 13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25 12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25 08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25 07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25 06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25 05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25 02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25 01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.8 rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.