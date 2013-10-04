Oct 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all nine bids for 20.04 billion rupees ($326.38 million) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The total repo bids rose to 379.68 billion rupees. The RBI also accepted all three bids for 12.51 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 58 bids for 359.64 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50 04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50 03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50 01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50 30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50 27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50 26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50 25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50 24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50 23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50 20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50 20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25 19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25 18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25 17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25 16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25 13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 30/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 29/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 28/08 63 390.74 63 390.74 7.25 27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25 23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25 22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25 21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25 20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25 19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25 16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25 14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25 13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25 12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25 08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25 08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25 07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25 06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25 05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25 02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25 01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50 03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50 01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50 30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50 27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50 26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50 25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50 23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50 21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50 20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50 19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25 18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25 17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25 16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25 13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 30/08 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 29/08 03 2.64 03 2.64 6.25 28/08 02 0.18 02 0.18 6.25 27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25 26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25 22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25 20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25 19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25 16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25 14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25 13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25 12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25 08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25 07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25 06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25 05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25 02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25 01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)