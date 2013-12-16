European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 58 bids for 384.50 billion rupees ($6.19 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/12 58 384.50 58 384.50 7.75 13/12@ 29 195.53 29 195.53 7.75 13/12 24 106.71 24 106.71 7.75 12/12 09 51.06 09 51.06 7.75 11/12 27 199.09 27 199.09 7.75 10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75 09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75 06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75 05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75 04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75 03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75 02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75 29/11@ 15 80.05 15 80.05 7.75 29/11 24 108.37 24 108.37 7.75 28/11 66 412.42 66 412.42 7.75 27/11 63 412.05 63 412.05 7.75 26/11 62 404.55 62 404.55 7.75 25/11 62 411.50 62 411.50 7.75 22/11 64 412.35 64 412.35 7.75 21/11 65 412.38 65 412.38 7.75 20/11 63 411.80 63 411.80 7.75 19/11 64 407.70 64 407.70 7.75 18/11 65 410.93 65 410.76 7.75 14/11@ 06 43.90 06 43.90 7.75 14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75 13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75 12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75 11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75 08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75 07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75 06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75 05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75 01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75 01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/12 02 46.5 02 46.5 6.75 12/12 16 62.86 16 62.86 6.75 11/12 20 97.74 20 97.74 6.75 10/12 13 92.81 13 92.81 6.75 09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75 06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75 05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75 04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75 03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75 02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75 29/11 4 30.40 4 30.40 6.75 28/11 14 61.76 14 61.76 6.75 27/11 2 3.75 2 3.75 6.75 26/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 25/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75 22/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 21/11 01 2.00 01 2.00 6.75 20/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 19/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 18/11 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.75 14/11 01 1.00 01 1.00 6.75 13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75 12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75 11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75 06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75 05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75 01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.. ($1 = 62.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
