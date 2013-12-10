Dec 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted 32 bids for 237.28 billion rupees ($3.88 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The RBI got bids worth 237.29 billion rupees at the repo auction. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75 09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75 06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75 05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75 04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75 03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75 02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75 29/11@ 15 80.05 15 80.05 7.75 29/11 24 108.37 24 108.37 7.75 28/11 66 412.42 66 412.42 7.75 27/11 63 412.05 63 412.05 7.75 26/11 62 404.55 62 404.55 7.75 25/11 62 411.50 62 411.50 7.75 22/11 64 412.35 64 412.35 7.75 21/11 65 412.38 65 412.38 7.75 20/11 63 411.80 63 411.80 7.75 19/11 64 407.70 64 407.70 7.75 18/11 65 410.93 65 410.76 7.75 14/11@ 06 43.90 06 43.90 7.75 14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75 13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75 12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75 11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75 08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75 07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75 06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75 05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75 01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75 01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75 06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75 05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75 04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75 03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75 02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75 29/11 4 30.40 4 30.40 6.75 28/11 14 61.76 14 61.76 6.75 27/11 2 3.75 2 3.75 6.75 26/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 25/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75 22/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 21/11 01 2.00 01 2.00 6.75 20/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 19/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 18/11 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.75 14/11 01 1.00 01 1.00 6.75 13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75 12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75 11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75 06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75 05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75 01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.1025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)