June 17 The Reserve Bank of India kept interest
rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its
previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to
inflation posed by a falling rupee and increases in food prices.
The central bank left its policy repo rate
unchanged at 7.25 percent and kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR)
, or the share of deposits banks must keep with the
central bank, steady at 4.00 percent, despite falling inflation
in recent months.
The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic
uncertainty, citing the risks of a reversal of capital flows
from emerging markets. Such outflows would exacerbate the
country's high current account deficit.
-- Timeline for reverse repo rate
-- Timeline for CRR changes
-- Timeline for SLR changes
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since
June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
7.25 03-05-2013
7.50 19-03-2013
7.75 29-01-2013
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)