Sept 12 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 63 bids for 394.49 billion rupees ($6.2
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
12/09 63 394.49 63 394.49 7.25
11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25
10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25
06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25
06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25
05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25
04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25
03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25
02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25
30/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25
29/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25
28/08 63 390.74 63 390.74 7.25
27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25
26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25
23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25
23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25
22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25
21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25
20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25
19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25
16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25
14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25
13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25
12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25
08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25
08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25
07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25
06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25
05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25
02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25
01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25
10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25
06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25
05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25
04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25
03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25
02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25
30/08 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25
29/08 03 2.64 03 2.64 6.25
28/08 02 0.18 02 0.18 6.25
27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25
26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25
23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25
22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25
21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25
20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25
19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25
16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25
14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25
13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25
12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25
08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25
07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25
06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25
05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25
02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25
01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 63.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)