US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 60 bids for 400.32 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/01 60 400.32 60 400.32 7.75 10/01@ 22 145.70 22 145.70 7.75 10/01 32 199.39 32 199.39 7.75 09/01 59 403.95 59 403.95 7.75 08/01 62 395.66 62 395.66 7.75 07/01 56 380.83 56 380.83 7.75 06/01 29 251.60 29 251.60 7.75 03/01 25 202.12 25 202.12 7.75 02/01 58 379.76 58 379.76 7.75 01/01 61 411.94 61 411.94 7.75 31/12 59 389.76 59 389.76 7.75 30/12 60 411.68 60 411.68 7.75 27/12@ 13 97.77 13 97.77 7.75 27/12 49 300.27 49 300.27 7.75 26/12 63 411.24 63 411.24 7.75 24/12 64 409.27 64 409.27 7.75 23/12 61 410.34 61 410.34 7.75 20/12 64 411.27 64 411.27 7.75 19/12 60 403.99 60 403.99 7.75 18/12 59 382.20 59 382.20 7.75 17/12 57 374.22 57 374.22 7.75 16/12 58 384.50 58 384.50 7.75 13/12@ 29 195.53 29 195.53 7.75 13/12 24 106.71 24 106.71 7.75 12/12 09 51.06 09 51.06 7.75 11/12 27 199.09 27 199.09 7.75 10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75 09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75 06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75 05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75 04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75 03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75 02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/01 3 12.06 3 12.06 6.75 09/01 2 0.29 2 0.29 6.75 08/01 2 2.03 2 2.03 6.75 07/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 06/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 03/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 02/01 31 130.69 31 130.69 6.75 01/01 14 36.18 14 36.18 6.75 31/12 5 66.25 5 66.25 6.75 30/12 2 0.17 2 0.17 6.75 27/12 5 1.45 5 1.45 6.75 26/12 5 11.17 5 11.17 6.75 24/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 23/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 20/12 2 0.12 2 0.12 6.75 19/12 3 3.07 3 3.07 6.75 18/12 - - - - - 17/12 2 11.05 2 11.05 6.75 16/12 2 8.03 2 8.03 6.75 13/12 2 46.50 2 46.50 6.75 12/12 16 62.86 16 62.86 6.75 11/12 20 97.74 20 97.74 6.75 10/12 13 92.81 13 92.81 6.75 09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75 06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75 05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75 04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75 03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75 02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829