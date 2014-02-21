BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Feb 21 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 23 bids for 201.93 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction, taking the total bids for the day to 282.28 billion rupees ($4.53 billion). The RBI injects cash through its repo auctions into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 21/02@ 23 201.93 23 201.93 8.00 21/02 19 80.35 19 80.35 8.00 20/02 36 278.83 36 278.83 8.00 18/02 50 337.04 50 337.04 8.00 17/02 61 383.07 61 383.07 8.00 14/02 63 407.02 63 407.02 8.00 13/02 62 391.67 62 391.67 8.00 12/02 63 406.67 63 406.67 8.00 11/02 58 373.87 58 373.87 8.00 10/02 56 350.38 56 350.37 8.00 07/02@ 35 274.42 35 274.42 8.00 07/02 21 75.32 21 75.32 8.00 06/02 41 275.57 41 275.57 8.00 05/02 27 209.47 27 209.47 8.00 04/02 41 292.59 41 292.59 8.00 03/02 49 315.65 49 315.65 8.00 31/01 52 315.61 52 315.61 8.00 30/01 53 346.65 53 346.65 8.00 29/01 51 303.15 51 303.15 8.00 28/01 59 374.91 59 374.91 7.75 27/01 60 377.05 60 377.05 7.75 24/01@ 37 282.93 37 282.93 7.75 24/01 18 70.42 18 70.42 7.75 23/01 35 249.84 35 249.84 7.75 22/01 62 404.51 62 404.51 7.75 21/01 64 412.87 64 412.87 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 20/02 33 117.13 33 117.13 7.00 18/02 3 2.19 3 2.19 7.00 17/02 12 28.42 12 28.42 7.00 14/02 4 1.59 4 1.59 7.00 13/02 3 4.55 3 4.55 7.00 12/02 3 1.35 3 1.35 7.00 11/02 1 22.75 1 22.75 7.00 10/02 2 7.70 2 7.70 7.00 07/02 7 14.10 7 14.10 7.00 06/02 18 41.95 18 41.95 7.00 05/02 8 10.38 8 10.38 7.00 04/02 20 40.69 20 40.69 7.00 03/02 16 36.36 16 36.36 7.00 31/01 5 4.83 5 4.83 7.00 30/01 9 17.88 9 17.88 7.00 29/01 8 11.55 8 11.55 7.00 28/01 7 8.37 7 8.37 7.00 27/01 5 2.31 5 2.31 6.75 24/01 3 25.09 3 25.09 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 22/01 14 44.22 14 44.22 6.75 21/01 4 6.18 4 6.18 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M