MUMBAI, March 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 215.63 billion rupees ($3.52 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system.

Earlier, in the day it had accepted all 14 bids for 52.07 billion rupees at the morning repo auction.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 07/03@ 28 215.63 28 215.63 8.00 07/03 14 52.07 14 52.07 8.00 06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00 05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00 04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00 03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00 28/02 33 221.59 33 221.59 8.00 26/02 41 290.57 41 290.57 8.00 25/02 32 233.95 32 233.91 8.00 24/02 36 238.17 36 238.12 8.00 21/02@ 23 201.93 23 201.93 8.00 21/02 19 80.35 19 80.35 8.00 20/02 36 278.83 36 278.83 8.00 18/02 50 337.04 50 337.04 8.00 17/02 61 383.07 61 383.07 8.00 14/02 63 407.02 63 407.02 8.00 13/02 62 391.67 62 391.67 8.00 12/02 63 406.67 63 406.67 8.00 11/02 58 373.87 58 373.87 8.00 10/02 56 350.38 56 350.37 8.00 07/02@ 35 274.42 35 274.42 8.00 07/02 21 75.32 21 75.32 8.00 06/02 41 275.57 41 275.57 8.00 05/02 27 209.47 27 209.47 8.00 04/02 41 292.59 41 292.59 8.00 03/02 49 315.65 49 315.65 8.00 31/01 52 315.61 52 315.61 8.00 30/01 53 346.65 53 346.65 8.00 29/01 51 303.15 51 303.15 8.00 28/01 59 374.91 59 374.91 7.75 27/01 60 377.05 60 377.05 7.75 24/01@ 37 282.93 37 282.93 7.75 24/01 18 70.42 18 70.42 7.75 23/01 35 249.84 35 249.84 7.75 22/01 62 404.51 62 404.51 7.75 21/01 64 412.87 64 412.87 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 06/03 26 78.23 26 78.23 7.00 05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00 04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00 03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00 28/02 12 62.73 12 62.73 7.00 26/02 8 30.75 8 30.75 7.00 25/02 13 48.40 13 48.40 7.00 24/02 16 38.54 16 38.54 7.00 21/02 16 30.05 16 30.05 7.00 20/02 33 117.13 33 117.13 7.00 18/02 3 2.19 3 2.19 7.00 17/02 12 28.42 12 28.42 7.00 14/02 4 1.59 4 1.59 7.00 13/02 3 4.55 3 4.55 7.00 12/02 3 1.35 3 1.35 7.00 11/02 1 22.75 1 22.75 7.00 10/02 2 7.70 2 7.70 7.00 07/02 7 14.10 7 14.10 7.00 06/02 18 41.95 18 41.95 7.00 05/02 8 10.38 8 10.38 7.00 04/02 20 40.69 20 40.69 7.00 03/02 16 36.36 16 36.36 7.00 31/01 5 4.83 5 4.83 7.00 30/01 9 17.88 9 17.88 7.00 29/01 8 11.55 8 11.55 7.00 28/01 7 8.37 7 8.37 7.00 27/01 5 2.31 5 2.31 6.75 24/01 3 25.09 3 25.09 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 22/01 14 44.22 14 44.22 6.75 21/01 4 6.18 4 6.18 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays.

Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.2500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat)