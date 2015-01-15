MUMBAI, Jan 15 The Reserve Bank of India
surprised markets with an unexpected 25 basis point cut in
interest rates on Thursday and signalled it could do more, amid
signs of slowing inflation and what it said was a government
commitment to contain the fiscal deficit.
-- Timeline for reverse repo rate
-- Timeline for CRR changes
-- Timeline for SLR changes
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since
June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
7.75 15-01-2015
8.00 28-01-2014
7.75 29-10-2013
7.50 20-09-2013
7.25 03-05-2013
7.50 19-03-2013
7.75 29-01-2013
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)