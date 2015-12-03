PRECIOUS-Gold at 1-month low as dollar climbs, Fed holds rates
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
Dec 3 India's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged on Dec. 1, leaving the door open for more easing but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation target for 2017. At its last meeting in September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.75 percent to boost growth. -- Timeline for reverse repo rate -- Timeline for CRR -- Timeline for SLR Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 6.75 29-09-2015 7.25 02-06-2015 7.50 04-03-2015 7.75 15-01-2015 8.00 28-01-2014 7.75 29-10-2013 7.50 20-09-2013 7.25 03-05-2013 7.50 19-03-2013 7.75 29-01-2013 8.00 17-04-2012 8.50 25-10-2011 8.25 16-09-2011 8.00 26-07-2011 7.50 16-06-2011 7.25 03-05-2011 6.75 17-03-2011 6.50 25-01-2011 6.25 02-11-2010 6.00 16-09-2010 5.75 27-07-2010 5.50 02-07-2010 5.25 20-04-2010 5.00 19-03-2010 4.75 21-04-2009 5.00 04-03-2009 5.50 02-01-2009 6.50 08-12-2008 7.50 03-11-2008 8.00 20-10-2008 9.00 29-07-2008 8.50 24-06-2008 8.00 11-06-2008 7.75 30-03-2007 7.50 31-01-2007 7.25 30-10-2006 7.00 25-07-2006 6.75 08-06-2006 6.50 24-01-2006 6.25 26-10-2005 6.00 31-03-2004 7.00 19-03-2003 7.10 07-03-2003 7.50 12-11-2002 8.00 28-03-2002 8.50 07-06-2001 8.75 30-04-2001 9.00 09-03-2001 10.00 06-11-2000 10.25 13-10-2000 13.50 06-09-2000 15.00 30-08-2000 16.00 09-08-2000 10.00 21-07-2000 9.00 13-07-2000 12.25 28-06-2000 12.60 27-06-2000 13.05 23-06-2000 13.00 22-06-2000 13.50 21-06-2000 14.00 20-06-2000 13.50 19-06-2000 10.85 14-06-2000 9.55 13-06-2000 9.25 12-06-2000 9.05 09-06-2000 9.00 07-06-2000 9.05 05-06-2000 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by)
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India