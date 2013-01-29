MUMBAI, Jan 29 India's central bank reduced its policy interest rate by a widely expected 25 basis points on Tuesday, taking comfort from cooling inflation as it made the first cut in nine months to support an economy headed for its slowest growth in a decade. The Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate to 7.75 percent, as forecast by a Reuters poll. Subsequently, the reverse repo rate fell to 6.75 percent. The RBI unexpectedly also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 bps to 4.00 percent, which will infuse an additional 180 billion rupees into the banking system. It left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits. -- Timeline for reverse repo rate -- Timeline for CRR changes -- Timeline for SLR changes Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 7.75 29-01-2013 8.00 17-04-2012 8.50 25-10-2011 8.25 16-09-2011 8.00 26-07-2011 7.50 16-06-2011 7.25 03-05-2011 6.75 17-03-2011 6.50 25-01-2011 6.25 02-11-2010 6.00 16-09-2010 5.75 27-07-2010 5.50 02-07-2010 5.25 20-04-2010 5.00 19-03-2010 4.75 21-04-2009 5.00 04-03-2009 5.50 02-01-2009 6.50 08-12-2008 7.50 03-11-2008 8.00 20-10-2008 9.00 29-07-2008 8.50 24-06-2008 8.00 11-06-2008 7.75 30-03-2007 7.50 31-01-2007 7.25 30-10-2006 7.00 25-07-2006 6.75 08-06-2006 6.50 24-01-2006 6.25 26-10-2005 6.00 31-03-2004 7.00 19-03-2003 7.10 07-03-2003 7.50 12-11-2002 8.00 28-03-2002 8.50 07-06-2001 8.75 30-04-2001 9.00 09-03-2001 10.00 06-11-2000 10.25 13-10-2000 13.50 06-09-2000 15.00 30-08-2000 16.00 09-08-2000 10.00 21-07-2000 9.00 13-07-2000 12.25 28-06-2000 12.60 27-06-2000 13.05 23-06-2000 13.00 22-06-2000 13.50 21-06-2000 14.00 20-06-2000 13.50 19-06-2000 10.85 14-06-2000 9.55 13-06-2000 9.25 12-06-2000 9.05 09-06-2000 9.00 07-06-2000 9.05 05-06-2000 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website:www.rbi.org.in. (Compiled by Shamik Paul)