July 30 India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it
will roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when
stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume
supporting growth.
As expected, the Reserve Bank of India left its policy repo
rate at 7.25 percent but took a dovish tone as it
cut its growth forecast for Asia's third-largest economy to 5.5
percent for the fiscal year, from 5.7 percent previously.
It held the cash reserve ratio at 4.00 percent.
The RBI said recent liquidity tightening steps "will be
rolled back in a calibrated manner as stability is restored to
the foreign exchange market, enabling monetary policy to revert
to supporting growth with continuing vigil on inflation."
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since
June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
7.25 03-05-2013
7.50 19-03-2013
7.75 29-01-2013
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)