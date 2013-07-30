July 30 India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it will roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. As expected, the Reserve Bank of India left its policy repo rate at 7.25 percent but took a dovish tone as it cut its growth forecast for Asia's third-largest economy to 5.5 percent for the fiscal year, from 5.7 percent previously. It held the cash reserve ratio at 4.00 percent. The RBI said recent liquidity tightening steps "will be rolled back in a calibrated manner as stability is restored to the foreign exchange market, enabling monetary policy to revert to supporting growth with continuing vigil on inflation." -- Timeline for reverse repo rate -- Timeline for CRR changes -- Timeline for SLR changes Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 7.25 03-05-2013 7.50 19-03-2013 7.75 29-01-2013 8.00 17-04-2012 8.50 25-10-2011 8.25 16-09-2011 8.00 26-07-2011 7.50 16-06-2011 7.25 03-05-2011 6.75 17-03-2011 6.50 25-01-2011 6.25 02-11-2010 6.00 16-09-2010 5.75 27-07-2010 5.50 02-07-2010 5.25 20-04-2010 5.00 19-03-2010 4.75 21-04-2009 5.00 04-03-2009 5.50 02-01-2009 6.50 08-12-2008 7.50 03-11-2008 8.00 20-10-2008 9.00 29-07-2008 8.50 24-06-2008 8.00 11-06-2008 7.75 30-03-2007 7.50 31-01-2007 7.25 30-10-2006 7.00 25-07-2006 6.75 08-06-2006 6.50 24-01-2006 6.25 26-10-2005 6.00 31-03-2004 7.00 19-03-2003 7.10 07-03-2003 7.50 12-11-2002 8.00 28-03-2002 8.50 07-06-2001 8.75 30-04-2001 9.00 09-03-2001 10.00 06-11-2000 10.25 13-10-2000 13.50 06-09-2000 15.00 30-08-2000 16.00 09-08-2000 10.00 21-07-2000 9.00 13-07-2000 12.25 28-06-2000 12.60 27-06-2000 13.05 23-06-2000 13.00 22-06-2000 13.50 21-06-2000 14.00 20-06-2000 13.50 19-06-2000 10.85 14-06-2000 9.55 13-06-2000 9.25 12-06-2000 9.05 09-06-2000 9.00 07-06-2000 9.05 05-06-2000 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)