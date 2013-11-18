Nov 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted 65 bids for 410.76 billion rupees at its repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system, as against the 410.93 billion rupees in bids received. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/11 65 410.93 65 410.76 7.75 14/11@ 06 43.90 06 43.90 7.75 14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75 13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75 12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75 11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75 08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75 07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75 06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75 05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75 01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75 01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75 31/10 65 408.62 65 408.62 7.75 30/10 63 407.25 63 407.25 7.75 29/10 64 407.39 64 407.36 7.50 28/10 66 407.67 66 407.67 7.50 25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50 24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50 23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50 22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50 21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50 18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50 18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50 17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50 15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50 14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50 11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50 09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50 07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50 04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50 04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50 03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50 01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50 30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50 27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50 26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50 25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50 24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50 23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50 20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50 20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25 19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25 18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25 17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25 16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25 13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/11 01 1.00 01 1.00 6.75 13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75 12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75 11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75 06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75 05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75 01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75 31/10 01 0.75 01 0.75 6.75 30/10 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 29/10 03 0.47 03 0.47 6.75 28/10 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.50 25/10 - - - - 6.50 24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50 23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50 22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50 21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50 17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 08/10 - - - - - 07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50 04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50 03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50 01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50 30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50 27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50 26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50 25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50 23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50 21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50 20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50 19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25 18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25 17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25 16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25 13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 63.6 rupees) ($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)