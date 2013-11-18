Nov 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted 65 bids for 410.76 billion rupees at its repo
auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system, as against the 410.93 billion rupees in bids received.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
18/11 65 410.93 65 410.76 7.75
14/11@ 06 43.90 06 43.90 7.75
14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75
13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75
12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75
11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75
08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75
07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75
06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75
05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75
01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75
01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75
31/10 65 408.62 65 408.62 7.75
30/10 63 407.25 63 407.25 7.75
29/10 64 407.39 64 407.36 7.50
28/10 66 407.67 66 407.67 7.50
25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50
24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50
23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50
22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50
21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50
18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50
18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50
17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50
15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50
14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50
11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50
09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50
07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50
04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50
04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50
03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50
01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50
30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50
27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50
26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50
25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50
24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50
23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50
20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50
20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25
19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25
18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25
17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25
16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25
13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25
12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25
11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25
10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25
06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25
06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25
05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25
04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25
03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25
02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
13/11 01 1.00 01 1.00 6.75
13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75
12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75
11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75
08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75
06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75
05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75
01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75
31/10 01 0.75 01 0.75 6.75
30/10 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75
29/10 03 0.47 03 0.47 6.75
28/10 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.50
25/10 - - - - 6.50
24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50
23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50
22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50
21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50
17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
08/10 - - - - -
07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50
04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50
03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50
01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50
30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50
27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50
26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50
25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50
23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50
21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50
20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50
19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25
18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25
17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25
16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25
13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25
12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25
11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25
10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25
06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25
05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25
04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25
03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25
02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 63.6 rupees)
($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees)
