MUMBAI, Sept 20 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the hike made Friday in the key policy repo rate cannot be immediately viewed as negative for growth.

He added that the repo rate hike affects 0.5 percent of the entire borrowing of the banking system.

Rajan surprised markets by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation while scaling back some emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee.

