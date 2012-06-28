MUMBAI, June 28 The ability of Indian banks and
corporates to borrow overseas could be hit if the country's
sovereign rating is downgraded, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday, after recent cuts to the country's outlook by Fitch
and Standard & Poor's.
"A change in the current external rating of the country
could have 'cliff effects', impacting both, the availability and
the cost of foreign currency borrowing for Indian banks and
firms," the RBI said in a report on financial stability.
The central bank said a large part of foreign currency
borrowings by Indian companies are in loans not debt.
Global rating agencies Fitch and S&P have cut their credit
outlook for India to negative from stable, citing a slowing
economy, policy inaction and worsening fiscal, and current
account deficits.
S&P said there is a one-in-three likelihood of a sovereign
credit rating downgrade if the situation remained unchanged. S&P
has a sovereign rating of BBB- on India - the lowest investment
grade.
The downside risks to growth remain in the 2012/13 fiscal
year that started in April, while inflation risks also persist,
the RBI said.
"While falling global commodity prices could aid in checking
inflationary trends in the coming months, the potential impact
of the lagged pass-through of rupee depreciation, suppressed
inflation in energy and fertilisers and possible fiscal slippage
continue to pose a threat," the report said.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has taken charge of the
finance ministry, summoned officials on Wednesday to formulate
an economic revival plan and said he wanted to revive the
"animal spirit" of Indian economic growth.
India's economic growth slowed to a nine-year low of 5.3
percent in the March quarter, sharply lower than near double
digit growth seen before the Lehman crisis in 2008.
However, inflation pressures also remain high with consumer
price inflation in May at 10.36 percent and headline inflation
at 7.6 percent in May.
The central bank refrained from reducing interest rates at
its policy review earlier this month, despite widespread
expectations of a cut, citing inflation risks and need for
fiscal consolidation.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)