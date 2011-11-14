(Adds details, background)
* Banks asset quality need to be closely watched
* Savings rate deregulation may not be disruptive for banks
* Banks should increase their global presence
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Nov 14 Indian banks need to step
up efforts to resolve their bad loans and tighten credit risk
management systems, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual
report on banking on Monday, days after rating agency Moody's
downgraded the country's banking sector outlook on similar
concerns.
The asset quality of banks need to be closely watched in the
changing interest rate environment as the sticky loan portfolio
of small and medium enterprises might rise, the central bank
said in its Report On Trend and Progress Of Banking In India for
2010-11.
Gross non-performing assets for Indian banks have steadily
risen to 2.21 percent at end March 2010 as against 1.81 percent
at end March 2008, followed by a slight moderation to 2.01
percent in 2011.
Last week, Moody's Investor Service downgraded its outlook
for India's banking system to "negative" from "stable", as it
warned of slowing growth at home and overseas hitting asset
quality, capitalization and profitability.
However, its rival Standard & Poor's (S&P) Ratings Services
revised upwards India's banking industry country risk assessment
(BICRA) to group '5' from group '6' on Friday, making it part of
a group of countries including China, Portugal, Thailand and
Turkey.
Some large state-run banks including the country's top
lender State Bank of India and Bank of India
have spooked investors with a sharp jump in net non-performing
assets in the September-quarter.
The RBI said the high pace of lending to the infrastructure
sector by state-run banks could raise risks of increased
delinquencies in the future, while slippage in incrementally
high growth loan portfolios in sensitive sectors like retail and
real estate may impact profitability.
India's industrial output grew at its slowest pace in two
years in September, providing further evidence of deceleration
in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in the central
bank's 20-month-long policy tightening cycle.
The RBI has been among the most aggressive central banks
globally, increasing its interest rate 13 times since March
2010.
SAVINGS RATE DEREGULATION
The deregulation of savings bank deposit rate may not be
disruptive for Indian banks though initially it could lead to
some competition, the RBI said.
Last month, the RBI deregulated savings deposit rates, its
last administered bank rate, in a move that will expose such
accounts to policy rates changes and push up the cost of funds
for banks, sending shares in the industry lower.
"Banks with low share of savings deposits may like to garner
a larger share of such deposits. However, this process may not
be disruptive," the RBI said on the deregulation.
While smaller and newer banks like Yes Bank and
Kotak Mahindra Bank have already raised their saving
bank rate by as much as 200 basis points from the previously
mandated 4 percent, the country's top lender State Bank of India
said it was "not in a hurry" to increase rates.
The report also said stress tests suggested the Indian
banking sector remained fairly well capitalised and resilient to
asset quality shocks and other likely adverse changes in
macroeconomic environment.
The report said that Indian banks should increase their
global presence.
"In the rapidly changing global financial landscape, it is
imperative for the Indian banks to think global but act local,"
it said.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)